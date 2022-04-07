Search

07 Apr 2022

Laois GAA HQ to host senior Leinster Camogie and hurling double bill

O'Moore Park capped at 500 spectators as scramble for 2020 football semi final tickets hots up

The Main Stand at O'Moore Park

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The home of Laois GAA is set to host a double bill of inter-county senior hurling and Camogie in May.

Leinster Camogie and Leinster GAA say they are are delighted to announce that the 2022 Leinster Senior Camogie Final will be played as a double header with the Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship fixture of Galway V Laois.

The games will be played on Saturday, May 14 at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Leinster GAA and Leinster Camogie have previously collaborated on the Provincial Poc Fada competition. They say the agreement enhances this strong relationship.

Linda Kenny, Chairperson, Leinster Camogie welcomed the fixtures.

"I would like to thank Leinster GAA Chairperson Pat Teehan and CEO Michael Reynolds for ensuring this double header has been agreed and I know it will be greatly appreciated by the players and counties who will be involved in our final," she said.

