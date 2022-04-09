Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is planning Electric Picnic visit

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar is looking forward to Electric Picnic in Laois this year, just like another 70,000 punters.

Speaking in Portlaoise on Friday, April 8 where he toured the huge zero carbon Canadian factory Greenfield Global, Minister Varakar confirmed his intention to come back in September to enjoy what is Ireland's biggest live music and arts festival.

"I hope to make an appearance, I don't think I'll make it down for the whole weekend. For a day maybe. It is a great event. I would have liked for it to happen last year as people know. That wasn't possible for a lot of reasons and I do understand the concerns that residents of Stradbally had in relation to that. I understood both sides. I think it's fair to say this time everyone is going to welcome the return and hopefully it will be a big event," the Tánaiste said.

This year's festival returns after a two year hiatus thanks to Covid-19, and takes place from September 2 to 4.