Laois communities urged to sign up for Smart Village Training

Communities around Laois are being urged to get involved in a new project to help communities to use technology to develop their localities.

Laois Partnership says itself and Laois County Council appreciate the roles that smart communities and smart regions will play in community development for many years to come.

With this in mind, Laois Partnership has organised a workshop for all involved in community development across Laois in conjunction with eTownz.

They want key stakeholders from every community in Laois to join us to help drive both local and county initiatives.

Acting CEO of Laois Partnership, Catherine Cowap said Laois Partnership works directly with individuals, communities and enterprises through LEADER and SICAP. She explained what's involved.

"We believe that the Smart Village concept is the future of strategic community development in Laois. We are looking for 3 to 4 civic minded stakeholders from each community representing the health and wellbeing, environment and sustainability, and business and economy sectors. Join us to help drive both local and county initiatives and to learn from each others’ experiences in developing communities, " said Ms Cowap.

Peter O’Neill is the Chairman of Laois Partnership.

“Laois Partnership are proud to be collaborating with 20+ Local Development Companies around Ireland to support the development of the Smart Village curriculum. The Smart Village concept will be of core importance to all project funding in the years to come,” he said.

The organisers say the curriculum is created by eTownz and is a modular and pragmatic approach to local development where the town creates an interactive register.

This register will include:

● Community assets

● Local stakeholders (Businesses, Clubs & Public services)

● Community goals

● Key projects

● Metrics

Pat Kennedy is CEO of eTownz.

“The Smart Village approach seeks to bring together local knowledge and digital tools to empower local communities,” he said.

The first session takes place in the Manor Hotel Abbeyleix on Thursday, April 21 from 7pm to 9pm.

Places are limited to register and for more Information visit https://training.etownz.ie/laois/