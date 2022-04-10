State of the art hearing services for Laois

Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley says he ahs received confirmation from senior management of the HSE that Audiology Services will be reinstated in Portlaoise.

He said the Audiology Services were removed from the county last year and were transferred to Tullamore.

"This left the county without any public Audiology Services and I have been raising this on occasions with the Minister for Health and the HSE management.

"They have confirmed to me that a new State of the Art facility has now been completed and will reopen in the St Fintan’s Campus in Portlaoise.

"This new facility will be of great benefit to the people of Laois and especially elderly people who had to travel long distances to avail of this service. It will also help to reduce the long waiting lists for people who have hearing difficulties and I very much welcome this development," he said.

The service is due to resume operation in Laois by the end of April.