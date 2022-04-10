Search

11 Apr 2022

State of the art hearing services for Laois

sinn Féin audiology

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley says he ahs received confirmation from senior management of the HSE that Audiology Services will be reinstated in Portlaoise.

He said the Audiology Services were removed from the county last year and were transferred to Tullamore.

"This left the county without any public Audiology Services and I have been raising this on occasions with the Minister for Health and the HSE management.

"They have confirmed to me that a new State of the Art facility has now been completed and will reopen in the St Fintan’s Campus in Portlaoise.

"This new facility will be of great benefit to the people of Laois and especially elderly people who had to travel long distances to avail of this service. It will also help to reduce the long waiting lists for people who have hearing difficulties and I very much welcome this development," he said.

Banned Laois driver had been taking car for repairs when stopped in Tipperary

Laois town getting 16 council homes but 400 on waiting list

The service is due to  resume operation in Laois by the end of April.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media