Death Notices for Laois - Monday, April 11, 2022

Gerard Scully - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Gerard (Ger) Scully of Tullore, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tom and P.J. sister Mary, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael Mulhall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Michael (Mick) Mulhall of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick).

Deeply regretted by his sister Martina (Tina) and her husband Tony, nephew William and his wife Sandra, grandniece Amy and her husband Michael.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Michael's Funeral arrangements will be announced on Friday the 22nd of April.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Tony Gannon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 9 of Tony Gannon of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in his 87th year in the loving care of his devoted family and the staff of St. Raphael’s Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved and cherished husband of Joan and wonderful loving father of Rosemary, Tony, Claire and the late Helen. Sadly missed by his family, brother Ignatius, sister Gertie, grandchildren Karl, Rachel, Alex, Jeff, David, Julie, Aoife and Ciara, sons-in-law Ed and Ronan, daughter-in-law Clare, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends to whom he brought great joy and laughter.

Reposing at his daughter Claire’s home in Glasnevin on Monday evening, April 11th, from 6pm to 8pm which will involve limited numbers for limited time periods due to the on-going presence of Covid-19 in the community. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, April 12th, at 10.30am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

Michael McGrath - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, April 9 of Michael McGrath of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral leaving his residence on Tuesday at 11.35am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on: https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Eilish Doyle - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, April 8 of Eilish Doyle (née Smyth) of Whitethorn Grove, Ballylinan and Athy.

Peacefully on 8th April in her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Niall and sister Mary Majella. Beloved wife of Ciaran, much loved mother of Niall, Padraic and Ailbhe, mother Mary, brother Dave, sisters Sue and Trish, father-in-law Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Sunday 10th April at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, from 4pm to 6pm. Eilish’s funeral cortege will leave from St. Patrick's Avenue (on Monday 11th of April at 11am., the funeral cortege will walk from St. Patrick’s Avenue (R14 EO31) via the Crib Road to The People’s Park. From The People’s Park, Eilish’s funeral cortege will travel onwards for committal to Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare V14 PV30. Cremation service will be available to view from 2pm on the following link: shannoncrematorium-live-streaming Password EDA14.

Brian O'Rourke - Ratheniska

The death took place on Friday, April 8 of Brian O'Rourke of Magherabawn, Feakle Co. Clare and formerly of Galway and Ratheniska.

Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his wife Paula, daughters Anna, Rosa and Eva, brothers and sisters Lorcán, Fr. Caoimhín, Fran, Ger, Seán, Mary and Anne, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Elizabeth Mortimer - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, April 8 of Elizabeth Mortimer of Tinnahinch, Clonaslee and Drumcondra, Dublin.



Peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the excellent care of the Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness fought with great courage. Sadly missed by her sister Sarah Delaney (Millmount Place, Drumcondra). Predeceased by her brothers John (Cappard), James (Cappakeel), Michael (Brimingham), Pat (Tinnahinch), sisters Mary Flanagan (Tinnahinch), Kathleen, Sr Elizabeth and Bridget Sr Bridget, St Monicas, Gardiner St. Ester Ennis Rathfarnham, Elizabeth (child) (Tinnahinch), brothers-in-law. sisters-in-law. Deeply regretted by her sister Sarah, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday evening from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home at 11am on Tuesday morning. Removal at 11.20am to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis, arriving at 1.30pm.

Eilish Bowe - Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, April 6 of Eilish Bowe of Rathmakelly Glebe, Ballacolla.



Peacefully at the Midlands Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael and Fr. John SMA, aunts, aunts in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.