Foróige volunteers wanted in Laois

Foróige is looking for volunteers to work with young people in Portlaoise. They are seeking suitable adult volunteers who share their values and interest in youth development.

Foróige Portlaoise UBU Youth Service is looking for adults who are interested in supporting Foróige to enable young people to involve themselves consciously and actively in their development and in the development of society.

Foróige Portlaoise UBU Youth Service is a dynamic and flexible service working with young people aged ten and over. This new service is developing a full timetable of activities and programmes to meet the needs and interests of targeted young people and is funded by Laois and Offaly Education Training Board.

There are currently two drop-ins running for young people aged 10-15 for the month of April. On Wednesdays young people aged 13-15 can come to the project from 6pm to 7.30pm while younger people aged 10 to 12 can visit on Thursdays 3pm to 4.30pm. A parent/guardian is needed for the first time to attend. Foróige Portlaoise UBU Youth Service is located at 17 Main Street, Portlaoise.

Foróige seeks to ensure all volunteers in the organisation feel equipped for their role, and have opportunities to develop their skills; with benefits for Foróige and the volunteer’s personal development. All new volunteers will be provided with the appropriate induction training and will be required to complete a Garda vetting and application process.

Though volunteers and paid staff may have different roles, they are considered partners in achieving the organisation’s purpose and should work together in that spirit. To find out more about volunteering or about Portlaoise UBU please contact Darren on 086-136 7597 or by emailing darren.shanahan@foroige.ie.