12 Apr 2022

Ambassador of France to be welcomed in Laois town

Vincent Guérend, French Ambassador to Ireland

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

11 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A Laois town with a French connection is set to have the flags flying this week for a visit by the Ambassador of France.

The French Ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend, will be visiting Portarlington this Wednesday morning, April 13. 

He will be taking a tour of the historic French church, St Paul's which is on Frenchchurch Street in Portarlington. Mr Guérend will also stop by at the French Quarter café.

The town was offered as a refuge to oppressed French Hugenots in early 1700. It was dubbed the 'Paris of the Midlands' in the 17 and 18th centuries, with French rather than Irish or English spoken on the streets. Portarlington is proud of its Gallic roots, having held a French Festival for many years.

Mr Guérend will also visit Kildare on the day, to enjoy a French Lunch in the National Stud.

