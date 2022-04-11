Suspected cocaine discovered after driver runs Laois checkpoint

Gardai in Laois arrested a suspected intoxicated driver who refused to stop at a checkpoint on Sunday.
Laois Roads Policing Unit were performing a checkpoint on Sunday evening when the driver approached.
The motorist failed to stop and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Gardai found the driver in possession of what’s believed to be cocaine. The driver was arrested and charged.
