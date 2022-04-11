Laois priest donates parish property to Ukrainian refugees

Fr Brian Griffin made the decision to
A Laois priest has donated the use of a parish house to a Ukrainian family fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland.
Fr Brian Griffin, who is PP of Castletown, has opened Bianconi House to two women and their four children who escaped eastern Ukraine.
Fr Griffin spoke to the Irish Times about the decisions.
“The house was unfurnished until about two weeks ago, and local people just sent out messages, and came together, and within two weeks it has been completely furnished, like a hotel, with beds and linen and everything," he said.
Fr Griffin lives in Camross, said the “whole community” rowed in behind him offering various types of help.
"This is faith in action,” he said.
