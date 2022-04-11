The Rock Inn bar licence transferred

The bar licence of The Rock Inn was transferred at Portlaoise District Court last week.
As there was no Koran in court, applicant Mohammad Mozik or Mo and Cho Inn Ltd, Rathbrennan, swore an oath of affirmation in the witness box while making an application for the transfer of licence.
When questioned by solicitor Philip Meagher, he told the court that he was aware of his obligations in relation to the operation of a licensed premises. The court heard he had worked in the licensed trade in Dubai and Germany in the past.
Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai had no objection to the application. He described the pub as a well run premises.
Judge Patricia Cronin granted the application to transfer the licence.
