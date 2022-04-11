Search

12 Apr 2022

Hundreds of jobs on offer at Laois jobs fair

Employers and colleges

Hundreds of jobs on offer at Laois jobs fair

Jobs Fair Laois 2020.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Chamber is inviting people from Laois and other counties to the 2022 edition of the Laois Jobs Fair.

On the event in Portlaoise, Laois Chamber CEO Caroline Hofman sent out an invite to the job hunters to come along to the event which will also feature training and education providers.

"We will have 40 exhibitors on the day, from local, national, and international companies, with 100s of roles available.

"The LOETB, Apprenticeship Services, IT Carlow, National Learning Network, and Technological University of the Shannon will also be there on the day, along with Laois Hub Collective, showcasing the excellent co-working and remote working facilities we have throughout the county," said Ms Hofman.

The CEO added that refugees from the Russian invasion of Ukraine will also be welcomed.

"On the day, we will also have a Ukrainian translator available from 2pm to help with Ukrainian citizens who have recently arrived in Laois and surrounding counties and are looking for employment and training opportunities. A Ukrainian hub stand will be located at the entrance to the main exhibition hall," she said.

The Laois Jobs Fair takes place in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 12 from 12pm to 8pm.

Downgrading Portlaoise hospital illogical - Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

The 2020 event attracted 2,500 attendees; an excellent opportunity for employers to link in and meet with potential employees.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media