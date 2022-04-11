Hundreds of jobs on offer at Laois jobs fair

Laois Chamber is inviting people from Laois and other counties to the 2022 edition of the Laois Jobs Fair.

On the event in Portlaoise, Laois Chamber CEO Caroline Hofman sent out an invite to the job hunters to come along to the event which will also feature training and education providers.

"We will have 40 exhibitors on the day, from local, national, and international companies, with 100s of roles available.

"The LOETB, Apprenticeship Services, IT Carlow, National Learning Network, and Technological University of the Shannon will also be there on the day, along with Laois Hub Collective, showcasing the excellent co-working and remote working facilities we have throughout the county," said Ms Hofman.

The CEO added that refugees from the Russian invasion of Ukraine will also be welcomed.

"On the day, we will also have a Ukrainian translator available from 2pm to help with Ukrainian citizens who have recently arrived in Laois and surrounding counties and are looking for employment and training opportunities. A Ukrainian hub stand will be located at the entrance to the main exhibition hall," she said.

The Laois Jobs Fair takes place in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 12 from 12pm to 8pm.

The 2020 event attracted 2,500 attendees; an excellent opportunity for employers to link in and meet with potential employees.