12 Apr 2022

'We are trying to build a wall in our minds' Ukraine refugees in Laois

'We are trying to build a wall in our minds' Ukraine refugees in Laois

Marina with her two children and her friend's child, Eva, Roma and Arina , at the Official Opening of the LIT "Zero Cost Shop" at Bull Lane, Portlaoise on April . Photo: Michael.Scully.

Lynda Kiernan

11 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Some of the Ukraine war refugees living in Laois have shared their feelings as they adjust to a strange country having fled possible death in their own country from the continued Russian invasion.

A teenage Ukraine student was in tears last weekend in Portlaoise as she interpreted to locals at the opening of a shop filled with donations for Ukraine war refugees staying in Laois.

Polena Filatova, 19, arrived in Laois almost three weeks ago, from Zaporizhzhya, where she had been studying Philology and English interpreting.

"I came here with my mother and younger sister, we wanted to find a safe place. We ran away on March 8, International Women's Day.

"We are staying with an aunt in Newpark, we were lucky we had someone here," she said.

She is volunteering her interpreting skills to help her countrypeople in Portlaoise. At the opening of a Zero Cost Shop in Bull Lane Portlaoise, she interpreted for Kharkiv businesswoman Alexsandra who had unexpectedly come forward from the small crowd to thank Laois for its welcome, with tears rolling down her face.

Back home are her two grandmothers, great grandmother, an aunt and uncle and their three children.

"We hope we can bring them here.

"We had the 24 hours news on when it all started, I couldn't believe it. 

"Now I try to do study, walk, anything. It is hard to think about. It's scary, I don't know what to do. We are trying to build a wall in our minds, it's hard to think of what is happening all the time. This is not about the Russian race, this happens to Russia too. I am really sorry," she said.

"The Irish welcome is amazing. I have never been out of Ukraine in my life. It's amazing all the support," she said.

Below: Polena (left) intrepreting to Ukraine people at the opening of the Zero Cost Shop in Portlaoise. Photo: Michael Scully

Marina Molnikova, 24, from Dnipro is staying in the Killeshin Hotel with her two children aged almost 2 and 4, her mother and her sister, her sister's two children and two friends, one of whom also has two children.

Her husband remains back in Ukraine, where is working in Chernobyl, but ready to volunteer and fight.

Speaking with the help of Polena interpretating, she told the Leinster Express of their tough journey to Laois.

"We were in Poland and then Germany. It was hard to go out of Ukraine. We were a long time in Poland, it was hard with the kids. I am really thankful for the people who are here helping. Only when we came here we could relax. 

"It is a very cute, friendly town, with very warm people. We are really thankful," Marina said.

Polish war journalist and now Portlaoise resident Renata Metelicka volunteers with Laois Integration Network (LIN).

"A lot of the refugees have post traumatic stress, it is very important that they talk with counsellors. I had it before, I understand," she said.

Colleen Wall is secretary with LIN, and also the Director of Operations with social housing body Dídean. Their houses in Portlaoise that are waiting for Government legislation to take Direct Provision residents, are in the meantime housing the refugees.

"What has been done here with this shop is absolutely fantastic. These people have come with so little, women and children on their own, it's very sad. Everyone deserves a chance to build their lives," she said.

The shop will offer goods donated by Laois people and businesses, from toy, books and clothes to food and sanitary products.

Anyone who wishes to help or to donate to the Zero-Cost Shop, can call to the shop at the following times: Saturdays from 12-4.00pm, Mondays from 2-4.00pm, Fridays from 2-4.00pm.

