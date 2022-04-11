Laois golfers donate to cancer care in memory of grandmother

A Laois golf club has donated over €1,500 to a cancer care unit, in memory of a local grandmother.
Rathdowney Golf Club held a golf classic recently, in memory of Teresa Cahill (nee Creagh) who died in February 2021.
She was a mother of four including local butcher John Cahill and grandmother of 11 including Cora, Clodagh, Jack and Rory (as seen above).
Rathdowney Golf Club raised a staggering €1,520 which was donated to The Friends of St Luke’s.
The much needed funds are vital in enabling St Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network to continue to provide the best care, comfort and wellbeing for their patients, such as Teresa and their families.
John told how much his Mum loved her golf. Her grandchildren remember their Granny as theee best pancake maker. She was the heart of their home and they miss her so much.
Teresa Cahill (nee Creagh), of Moíniseal, Mooreville, Rathdowney died on February 9 2021. Predeceased by her husband Jackie, she is sadly missed by her loving family Annemarie, Paula, John and Brian, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Marian, her beloved grandchildren Max, Kate, Tara, Jack, Claire, Clodagh, Jack, Cora, Rory, Erin and Darby, her brother Sean, her sisters-in-law Anne and Breda, her sisters Kathleen (Morgan), and Sr Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.