In Pictures: All change at Emo Court in Laois

The Office of Public Works continues to make changes to the popular Emo Court in Laois.
The OPW recently opened a new car park and picnic area at the amenity. Exit and entrances have also been changed.
The lake has been replenished with water. Most recently a new fence has been erected to the rear of the house which itself is undergoing a major refurbishment.
