'Good Samaritan' mistakenly used bank card found in Laois

A woman who claimed to have mistakenly used a bank card she found has been given the probation act at Portlaoise District Court.

Dazsrina Bucinskaite 34 of Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise had intended to do the right thing when she found the AIB bank card on the Borris Road in Portlaoise on December 4, 2021, the court was told.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client “was going to act as a good Samaritan” but “unfortunately she placed it in the front of her wallet and during the course of the day she tapped it as she would her own card.”

The card was used at Tesco for €8.98, Lloyds Pharmacy €11.42, Bookmark €23.98 and on three occasions at Dealz for sums of €11.32, €25.98 and €9.71.

Mr Meagher said when his client discovered the error she panicked and sought advice from a friend about the situation before destroying the card. “She has paid compensation of €150 and she has written a letter of apology,” he said.

There was some confusion in court when two women unrelated to the case stood up as it was being heard. The defendant, it transpired, had been in court earlier in the day but had since left building.

The court sat till after 8pm and Mr Meagher said “I think the woman in question, she must have left because of her child.” He said “she was here until six at least.”

Of the two women who had stood, Mr Meagher said, “when I sensed a presence on my shoulder I felt I was accompanied but it appears I was dancing on my own.”

Mr Meagher said his client was originally from Lithuania but has been living here since 2006. The court heard she had no previous convictions.

On hearing the evidence, Judge Patricia Cronin said she would apply the probation act.