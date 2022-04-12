Search

12 Apr 2022

All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures with club and County action heating up

Laois GAA Fixtures

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

12 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Tuesday April 12
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 2
Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V Arles/Killeen
Spink 19:00 Spink V Arles/Kilcruise
Emo 19:00 Emo V Ballyroan Abbey
Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V The Rock

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A Round 2
Stradbally GAA 19:00 Stradbally V St Joseph's
Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard V Barrowhouse

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group C Round 2
Clonaslee 19:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Portarlington
Kilcavan GAA 19:00 Kilcavan V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group D Round 2
The Heath 19:00 The Heath V Courtwood
Annanough 20:00 Annanough V Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship Phase 1 Group A Round 1
Durrow 19:00 The Harps V St Pauls

Wednesday 13 April
Celtic Challenge U16/17 Hurling Round 1
Carlow CoE Fenagh 19:30 Carlow v Laois

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 2
Ballyroan Abbey19:00 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys
The Rock G.A.A. 19:00 The Rock V Killeshin
Kilcavan GAA 19:00 Kilcavan V The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3B Round 2
Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V Portlaoise
Ballylinan GAA 19:00 Ballylinan V Mountmellick
The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B Round 2 Refixture
Shanahoe 19:00 Shanahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship Phase 1 Group A Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship Phase 1 Group B Round 1
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V Ballylinan
Arles Killeen 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship Phase 1 Group C Round 1
Páirc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V The Heath

Thursday 14 April
Leinster U20 Football Championship Quarter-final (Extra Time – Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Hawkfield Kildare 19:30 Kildare v Laois

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 3 Round 2
Castletown GAA 19:00 Castletown V Clonad
Ballypickas GAA 19:00 Ballypickas V Camross
Venue tbc 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Portlaoise
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Colt Shanahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 2
Trumera GAA 19:00 Trumera V Clough-Ballacolla

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group B Round 2
Clonaslee 19:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Ballyfin

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship Phase 1 Group C Round 1
Spink 19:00 Crettyard/Spink V O'Dempseys

Friday April 15
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 3
Rosenallis GAA 19:00 Rosenallis V Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 3
Ballyfin GAA 19:00 Ballyfin V St Joseph's

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3B Round 2
O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 1
Arles Kilcruise 19:00 Arles/Kilcruise V Emo

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 2
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Ballinakill
Timahoe 19:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballypickas
Clonad GAA 19:00 Clonad V The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group B Round 2
Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V Mountmellick
Mountrath 19:00 St Fintan's Mountrath V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group C Round 1
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Colt Shanahoe

Saturday April 16
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1
Parnell Park 18:30 Dublin v Laois

Leinster U17 Hurling Championship Round 3
O’Connor Park Tullamore 12:00 Laois v Offaly

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 3
Ballyroan Abbey GAA 17:00 Ballyroan Abbey V Kilcavan

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 2
Timahoe 17:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballypickas

Sunday April 17
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 2
Kilcotton 12:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill
The Harps GAA 12:00 The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Rosenallis GAA 12:00 Rosenallis V Clough-Ballacolla

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 3
Park Ratheniska 14:00 Park Ratheniska V Crettyard
Rathleague 14:00 Portlaoise V Timahoe
Pairc Acragar 18:00 Mountmellick V Portarlington

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 3
Annanough GAA 14:00 Annanough V The Rock
Ballyroan Abbey GAA 14:00 Ballyroan Abbey V Kilcavan
O'Dempsey's GAA 14:00 O'Dempseys V Killeshin
The Heath GAA Club 14:00 The Heath V Barrowhouse

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Development League Group 1 Round 2
Pairc Acragar 12:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V St Pauls

Monday April 18
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1B Round 2
Mountrath 18:00 St Fintan&#39;s Mountrath V Camross

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Development League Group 1 Round 2
McCann Park 18:00 Portarlington V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Development League Group 2 Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 18:00 St Joseph's V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ballylinan GAA Grounds 18:00 Ballylinan V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Development League Group 3 Round 2
Park Ratheniska 18:00 Park Ratheniska V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
The Heath GAA Club 18:00 The Heath V Ballyfin Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Development League Group 4 Round 2
Killeshin GAA Grounds 18:00 Killeshin V Graiguecullen
Spink 18:00 Crettyard Spink V Na Fianna Og

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Development League Group 1 Round 1
Camross GAA 18:00 Camross V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

