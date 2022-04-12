Laois TD Charlie Flanagan backs gardaí after $5 mill reward on Kinahan

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has praised gardaí in the battle against organised crime and said the $5 million reward on the Kinihans will have a devastating impact on the Irish gang.

The former Minister for Justice issued a joint statement with with MEP Frances Fitzgerald who is also a former justice minister in backing the Gardaí in ensuring the Kinahans are held to account.

They made the statement after the US put up a $5 million reward for key information leading to the notorious Kinahan gang being dismantled.

Deputy Flanagan and MEP Fitzgerald said today’s announcement by joint Irish, American, UK and EU police and security forces will have an absolute devastating effect on the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

Deputy Flanagan said: “Today’s announcement from authorities across the world highlights years of work by An Garda Síochána in their ongoing operation to bring some of the most prolific members of the international crime world to justice.

“The strength of this joint action from organisations on three separate continents will go a long way in tackling the activities of the Kinahan gang. The sanctions placed on the group will greatly limit their ability to continue to operate internationally by prohibiting banks and financial institutions from trading with members of the group and their affiliated businesses.

MEP Fitzgerald said: “Organised crime gangs exploit some of the most vulnerable members of society. They are a scourge on communities and economies across the world, and today’s actions demonstrate the international community’s commitment to curb their influence and impact.

“They brought death, murder and mayhem to Irish streets – most notably in our capital city which I am proud to represent. We will always stand against them and stand with our State.

“Fine Gael is the party of law and order, committed to creating stronger and safer communities through continued investment in our police force. Budget 2022 provided an unprecedented €2 billion in funding to An Garda Síochána, allowing for the recruitment of an extra 800 Gardaí and 400 Garda staff this year.

“Today’s developments show our commitment to An Garda Síochána has paid off, and I look forward to seeing the Kinahan group being held to account and brought to justice,” MEP Fitzgerald said.

The former ministers added that the Gardaí have and always will receive investment and full support from Fine Gael when it comes to tackling organised crime and criminal gangs. It said Fine Gael is committed to building stronger, safer communities.

The two Fine Gael politicians also praised their successor, Minister Helen McEntee for her work.