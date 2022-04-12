Laois Gardai search property for stolen goods

Gardai investigating thefts from a local shop searched a property in Laois today.
They recovered a number of suspected stolen items including candles and easter eggs during the search.
Gardai said shoplifting is a continuous problem for local businesses and they will continue to be proactive in investigating, detecting and deterring those involved.
