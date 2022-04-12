Search

12 Apr 2022

Laois man had low tolerance to alcohol after restrictions lifted

Man warned not to reappear in Laois court

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

12 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

A man who became abusive on St Patrick’s Night had a lowered alcohol tolerance in the wake of Covid restrictions, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.    

Craig Smart 20 of 25 Rossvale, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise was arrested for public order offences at Market Square in Portlaoise on March 18 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said he was “highly intoxicated” and “became abusive and aggressive” to gardai. He said the defendant had no previous convictions. 

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client had drunk too much on the night and wouldn’t have been used to going out due to covid restrictions. “I would say that the tolerance level had diminished,” he explained.  

Mr McCarthy said a female had been assaulted on the night and his client had become involved in an altercation with those he believed responsible. 

The defendant is a hard working apprentice at a garage and is “very embarrassed” over the incident, Mr McCarthy said. 

Judge Patricia Cronin told the man to pay €250 to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal. She said she would strike out the charges but warned the man “he won’t get the benefit of that on another occasion.” 

