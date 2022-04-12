Search

12 Apr 2022

Car driven dangerously as children played in Laois estate

12 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

A teenager is alleged to have driven dangerously through an estate where children were playing before crashing into a garda car in Portlaoise last year. 

Conor Barry 18 of Clonad, Daingean, Co Offaly is alleged to have driven a car which failed to stop for gardai in Portlaoise on April 5 in 2021. 

Garda David Montgomery told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the defendant was driving the vehicle that failed to stop on the date. 

“It drove dangerously through a number of townlands,” he told the court.  “The vehicle came to a stop when colliding with a patrol car,” he added.   He estimated the damage to the police car to be in the region of €1,500. 

He described the driving as erratic and noted that in Fairgreen “there were children out playing. It wasn’t very late.” However, he admitted, “there was no-one had to to jump out of the way.“ 

The defendant is charged with dangerous driving at Fairgreen, Clonroosk Little, Knockmay and Clonboyne Portlaoise. He also faces charges of endangerment in Fairgreen, no insurance and criminal damage to a garda car on the Mountrath Road, arising from the same incident. He faces a further charge of possession of cannabis for personal use at Portlaoise Garda Station on the same date. 

A barrister for the accused said her client works in construction. She sought disclosure in the case. 

Judge Patricia Cronin ordered disclosure and remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €100. She put the case back to April 28. 

