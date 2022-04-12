Search

13 Apr 2022

Outrageous speed on Laois motorway

Reporter:

Court Reporter

12 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A woman who drove at an “outrageous speed” on the motorway was warned to slow down. 

Sinead Murphy 49, 41 McKelvey Avenue, Finglas, Dublin was caught travelling at 174kmh in a 120 kmh zone at Ballydavis on the M7 on March 15 last. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged the “extremely high speed” and said her client travels all over Ireland for work as a Clinique manager. 

On the date in question she had been held up in Limerick and was eager to get home because an issue had arisen in relation to funds for the purchase of a property, she explained.  Ms Fitzpatrick also said the woman’s daughter suffered with anxiety as a result of having to hide in garden while a burglary had taken place. She wanted to get home for her teenage daughter’s sake, she told the court. 

Ms Fitzpatrick described it as “an outrageous speed” but asked that the charge of dangerous driving be reduced to careless driving. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the defendant had no previous convictions whatsoever.

On hearing all the evidence, Judge Patricia Cronin agreed to reduce the charge. She imposed a fine of €250 and said “I will not disqualify you on this occasion but you need to slow down.”

