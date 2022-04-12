Driver stopped in Laois gets jail for eighth no insurance conviction

A man with “an appalling history” of traffic offences who was caught driving without insurance for an eighth time was jailed at Portlaoise District Court.

Patrick Donegan 66 of 6A St Brigid’s Terrace, Thurles, Co Tipperary was caught driving without insurance at Clonard, Mountrath on March 26 last. He was disqualified from driving at the time.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant had “what I would describe as horrific previous” convictions for road traffic offences. In total, he said the man had 61 previous convictions, seven of which were for no insurance and he also had numerous convictions for dangerous driving.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was originally from Newry and he had been a truck driver. He had been disqualified for 15 years in 2015 and again for four years in 2017 but thought that once the four year ban was done he would be able to drive, she told the court.

“He drove for the purpose of undertaking work,” Ms Fitzpatrick said. “He certainly should have taken advice before he embarked on the journey,” she said.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client was pleading guilty and “he seeks to make no bones about it.” She added that her client, “he said that Garda O’Hanlon was a real gent to him on the day.”

Judge Patricia Cronin said he would have known he had no insurance when he got into the car. “He has an appalling history,” she remarked. “The court has no option when he comes before the court on an eighth no insurance,” Judge Cronin said.

She convicted the accused and sentenced him to four months in prison. Recognisance was fixed in case of appeal.