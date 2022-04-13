Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Patsy Scott - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, April 11 of Patsy (Anastasia Patricia) Scott (née Campion) of Knockfin, Rathdowney and formerly Ballymullan House, Abbeyleix.

Aged 89 years. In the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Lodge, Ballyragget and in the presence of her heartbroken family in her final hours. Deeply regretted by her beloved and devoted son Francis, daughter-In-law Mary, grandchildren, Patricia Quinn (Kilcock), Tim (Knockfin), John-Paul (Ballymullan) and Helena (Abbeyleix), brother Jim Campion (London), sister Lilly Campion (Ballymullan and Brookhaven), adored great-grandchildren, Kate, Clodagh, Anna and Charlie, grandson-in-law, Kieran, granddaughters-in-law Marianne and Emma, Helena's Fiance Barry, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home, Knockfin on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Canice's Church, Clough followed by interment in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Michael Nicholas Boran - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Michael Nicholas Boran of Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved husband of Grace, much loved father of Marie and Lorraine and loved father-in-law of Dave, adored grandfather of Emily-Rose and Cameron-Michael and cherished brother of Eileen, brother-in-law Alan, and nieces Emma and Laura.

He will be very much missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Gerard Scully - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Gerard (Ger) Scully of Tullore, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tom and P.J. sister Mary, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his sister Mary's residence from 2pm on Tuesday with removal to St. Patricks Church Ballyroan for 7.30pm Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery. Wearing of facemasks and social distancing would be appreciated.

Michael Mulhall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Michael (Mick) Mulhall of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick).

Deeply regretted by his sister Martina (Tina) and her husband Tony, nephew William and his wife Sandra, grandniece Amy and her husband Michael.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Michael's Funeral arrangements will be announced on Friday the 22nd of April.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Brian O'Rourke - Ratheniska

The death took place on Friday, April 8 of Brian O'Rourke of Magherabawn, Feakle Co. Clare and formerly of Galway and Ratheniska.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Paula, daughters Anna, Rosa, and Eva, brothers and sisters Lorcán, Fr Caoimhín SJ, Fran, Gerard, Seán, Mary and Anne, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Carmel, uncle Michael, cousins, extended family, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Feakle, V94 VW44. on Tuesday, 12th April, from 5pm, with prayers at 7pm. Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Feakle, for mass at 12pm on Wednesday, 13th April. Funeral immediately afterwards at Feakle Cemetery.