Portarlington GAA club trying to track down victorious Leinster club final photo

Great save by the club's goalkeeper in 2019
Gracefield GAA club is seeking help in locating an important Leinster club final picture
The Portarlington Club has issued a plea for help in locating a picture of their team that won the first Leinster Club Senior Football Championship title back in 1971.
Gracefield defeated Louth's Newtown Blues in the final and will hold a function to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that famous win later this year.
The final was played in Louth and they have run into difficulty with getting a team picture.
If anyone can help, they should contact club PRO Wayne Brereton on: gracefieldgaa.pro@gmail.com
