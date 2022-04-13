Search

14 Apr 2022

BREAKING Drivers urged to avoid busy Laois road after bad crash on Portlaoise to Abbeyleix road

Conor Ganly

13 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardaí are appealing to motorists, especially the truck drivers, to avoid the busy N77 in Laois road after a bad crash on the  national route between Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.

Emergency rushed to the scene of the accident which occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 13.

Gardaí have been forced to put diversions in place between Abbeyleix and Portlaoise to allow emergency services access to the scene to attend to the driver of the care who is suspected of having suffered serious injuries. The truck driver is not understood to have been injured.

Gardaí have completely closed the road between Colt Cross near Abbeyleix and Clonad near Portlaoise. Some local access will be provided for.

The N77 is the main Laois to Kilkenny road. It also used by trucks and other commercial vehicles to access the M8 motorway.

Gardaí warned motorists that the road could be closed for a prolonged period as crash scene investigators will have to carry out a technical examination of the scene after the injured motorist has been removed to hospital.

News

