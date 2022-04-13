Garda update on crash on busy Laois Kilkenny national road

Portlaoise Garda Station
Gardaí have reopened the busy the busy N77 in Laois road after a crash on the national route between Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.
Emergency rushed to the scene of the accident between a car and truck which occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 13.
Gardaí were forced to put diversions in place between Abbeyleix and Portlaoise to allow emergency services access to the scene.
While the driver of the care had to be freed from his vehicle, he was not found to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. He has been take to hospital. The truck driver was not injured.
The N77, which is the main Laois to Kilkenny road, was reopened by Gardaí soon after 6pm on Wednesday evening.
