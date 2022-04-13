Laois community wants your help for the big spring cleane

Emo Tidy Towns volunteers in 2018
The spring cleaners are dusting off the brushes and litter pickers in Emo for the big clean up.
Emo Tidy Towns say they will hold a litter clean up on Saturday, April 23 at 2pm.
Anyone who wants to take part is asked to meet at Emo garden centre where litter picking equipment will be available.
Litter collected on Saturday will be collected by Laoise County Council on the following Monday.
"If you have an hour to give on Saturday please come along all help welcome," say the organisers.
The organisers wish everyone a very Happy Easter.
Clean Up Laois Week runs from April 18 to 22. Laois County Council is supporting communities right around the county with the clean ups.
