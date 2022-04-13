Forest Fest in Laois is hitting all the right notes with fans

Ireland’s newest music and arts festival, Forest Fest at Emo is hitting all the right notes with fans for its exciting, entertaining, and eclectic line-up according to its organisers.

The Easter mid-term boost for Forest Fest comes as its promoter, Philip Meagher reports strong ticket sales and encouraging countrywide interest in the July event.

“To be honest, we are chuffed with the reaction to the line-up and the set-up for Forest Fest. Music fans and those looking for a fun, relaxing weekend away have really taken a liking to the Forest Fest formula and tickets are flying it. We’re only three weeks since our launch and we’re already well on the way to it being a sell-out success,” said Philip.

"'With over 30 bands and performers already confirmed the line-up has captured the imagination and public mood for a summer festival, with a chilled-out vibe, family-friendly and a boutique style where everything is convenient. The buzz on social media and the positive commentary is translating into strong ticket sales with the festival club, weekend tickets and camping options all proving especially popular.

“As part of our commitment to getting the right balance between the best of established acts and providing a platform for seriously impressive emerging talent we will continue to add new acts to the line-up over the coming weeks. The first of these is the amazing AIS, who is fresh from her performance at the National Concert Hall and direct from a sell-out headline gig at The Well in Dublin. AIS has of course strong local connections, but she’s on the Forest Fest bill totally on merit and as part of our commitment to showcasing the best of new talent. Her single ‘Freedom’, taken from her debut EP speaks for itself,” Philip outlined, saying that AIS is just the first of a number of up-and-coming acts which will be added to the Forest Fest programme.

Another aspect which is emerging from the fan feedback on the festival website is how keen so many people are to get out and about this summer, to explore and enjoy the outdoor music festivals and to meet up and socialise once more with their friends and crew.

“There’s a great pick up on the weekend, festival club and camping options which Forest Fest is offering,” explains promoter Philip Meagher. “In addition to that we are responding to a request from businesses, employers and companies who want to treat their staff, reward their workers, and to give them as it were, the Christmas Party night out they never had over the past two years. So we are laying on an additional corporate entertainment ticketing option on our Eventbrite platform where firms can go in and block book tickets for our Festival Club Green Room category for groups of ten and upwards. Numbers will of course be strictly limited based upon a comfortable capacity and service setting,” he said.

In response to requests from festival fans forest Fest has secured additional camping space and is designating this space for caravans, priority camping and family camping. Both campsites at Forest Fest will have services and facilities but not electric hook-up, which is similar to other events. Forest Fest is a boutique style festival in the ethos and spirit of the popular and well-established Body & Soul, and all facilities are within close proximity and easy walking distance of the main festival arena.

The Forest Fest arena site in the heart of the village will have three stages to ensure continuity, and to allow fans to see all the main acts if they wish to do so.

The Festival Club and Festival Green Room at Forest Fest will be located about 500 metres away from the main arena and situated at Batonis Restaurant and Courtyard.

Parking at Forest Fest is free of charge and there will be a comprehensive shuttle bus service in operation from surrounding towns, and accommodation providers to ensure easy access and convenience for festival fans.

A festival map and lay-out, with day-by-day running order and timetable will be made available to all festival goers and online prior to the festival which takes place from July 22 to 24.

In addition to the main festival music line-up Forest Fest will also have a dedicated family entertainment programme, arts events, and a fringe programme, which is currently being finalised. Details of this aspect of the festival will be revealed in the coming weeks. Forest Fest is delighted to collaborate and partner with the creative Port Art Collective for aspects of this programming.

Forest Fest will of course be providing a full refreshment and food court offering as well as a craft village on site within the extensive festival campus.

Further accolades came the Forest Fest recently with a top recommended listing in the prestigious and influential Hot Press magazine. Forest Fest is listed in the Hot Press Festival Special for 2022.

Forest Fest is a strictly over 18’s event and all ticker holders must be over 18 and proof of age may be required. As a family friendly event, children under 12 go free, once accompanied by their parents, and supervised at all times.

Performing at Forest Fest, Emo village on July 22, 23 and 24 will be - The Stunning, The 4 of Us, Jack L, Something Happens, King Kong Company, Cathy Davey, Damien Dempsey, Hothouse Flowers, Hermitage Green, Harvest, Thumper, Hamsandwich, The Riptide Movement, Soda Blonde, Paddy Casey, Greenshine, Mundy, Lisa Lambe, Strand, Inni-K, Walk The Line, The Lost Messiahs, AIS, Stockton’s Wing, Eileen Gogan, Pogueology, The Big Spoon, Carpark Sci-Fi, Pearly Whites, Paper Planes, Dopamine.

You can find complete festival information, updates and tickets at www.forestfest.ie