Seven teenagers in court on violent disorder after '60 seconds of madness' at school in Midlands

A secondary school principal tried to wrestle an iron bar from a teenage pupil who was among a gang of seven students that tried to attack a young boy in an alleged violent disorder incident last year, a court has heard.

Gift Osabuehaen (19), 42 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, David Nevin (18), 8 Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford and Nikolas Bikar (18), 10 Annaly Park, Longford and Angel Miranda (18) 48/49 Lower Main Street, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath appeared alongside three juveniles at a District Court sitting in Longford.

That came as a consequence of what the court heard was “60 seconds of madness” at St Mel’s College, Ballinalee Road, Longford on April 12, 2021.

Sgt Darren Conlon, in outlining the State’s case, said the incident had stemmed from “ongoing animosity” between two groups of youths.

He said the youngest of those before the court, a 14-year-old pupil and a second year student at the school had been involved in a dispute outside the school.

Sgt Conlon revealed the school phoned the boy’s father who arrived to collect his son sometime later and proceeded to leave.

Moments later, Judge Bernadette Owens was told the young boy and a number of his co-accused who were also in the vehicle spotted a number of youths from the rivalling gang, exited it and gave chase.

Sgt Conlon said there followed a “momentary” altercation that involved a third year pupil in the school not before the courts when he became separated from his peers.

In a bid to evade those chasing him, it was revealed the pupil sought refuge in the principal’s office.

“The seven defendants are captured on CCTV running into the school after him,” said Sgt Conlon.

He said the first two suspects identified were David Nevin and Nikolas Bikar, who, at the time of the incident, were juveniles.

“They see the injured party inside the principal’s office, they see him through the window and they go in,” he said.

CCTV footage, Sgt Conlon, added, showed the two teenagers “push by” the teacher in order to enter his office.

Angel Miranda, he added, arrived on the scene a short time later with another juvenile who cannot be named for legal reasons but failed to gain access to the school.

Another teenager under the age of 18, emerged seconds later accompanied by Gift Osabuehaen.

The incident, he said, escalated at that juncture where a number of the accused try for a second time to enter the school.

A PE teacher, Judge Owens was told, then arrived on the scene just as one of the youths, who cannot be named due to their age, appeared armed with a metal bar.

“(The teenager) who has been floating around outside the principal’s office goes into the school and at that point you have all seven defendants in the school at the one time,” said Sgt Conlon, who described the incident as “60 seconds of mayhem”.

As the scene became increasingly more volatile, Sgt Conlon said the school principal could be seen on CCTV “visibly and forcibly” trying to wrestle the metal bar off one of the teenagers.

A number of seconds later, all seven defendants fled by returning up the college’s long entrance avenue.

The court was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the case to be dealt with summarily, meaning it could be discharged within the confines of the district court.

Judge Owens remanded all six of the accused on continuing bail to June 7 for the purposes of probation reports to be carried out with Mr Nevin due back before Longford District Court on April 26.