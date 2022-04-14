Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, April 14, 2022

Breda Whelan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Breda Whelan (née Dalton) of Ralish, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, in the arms of her beloved husband Ned, and her cherished daughters Veronica (Quinn) and Debbie (O'Carroll), sons-in-law Robbie and Fergal, adored granny to Amy, Sarah, Ben, Sam, Adam, and Eli. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family sister and best friend Ann (Maher) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours, carers and many friends.

Reposing in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Thursday, the 14th of April, from 7pm with prayers at 7.50pm. Funeral service at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

It would be appreciated if face masks were worn while observing social distancing.

Helena McEvoy - Trumera

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Helena (Lena) McEvoy of Trumera, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in her 90th year, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Martha’s ward Mountmellick. Predeceased by her parents John and Ellen, sisters Mary, Margaret, Elizabeth, Rose and Kate, brothers James and Michael. Sadly missed by her son Martin (Joe) and grandson Barry McEvoy, sister-in-law Katie McEvoy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath on Holy Thursday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Good Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Liturgy at 10am followed by Burial in Cromogue Cemetery.

Lena’s Funeral Liturgy will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending the funeral, funeral home, Church and Cemetery are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Margaret Carroll - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Margaret Carroll (née Mahon) of Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick and formerly Castlebrack, Killeigh.

Peacefully, at the home of her daughter Noreen Delaney, Derryguile, Mountmellick surrounded by her loving sons and daughters. Predeceased by her husband Pat, her infant son Liam and son-in-law Billy Delaney. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Ger, Frank, John, Brendan, daughters Noreen Delaney, Marie Conlon, Bernadette Lennon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Billy, Gearoid, Emmett, Shane, Aoife, Michael, Kieran, Chloe, Chelsea, Jack, Ben, Joe, Michael, Rachel, Andrea and Bryan. Great-grand children Liam Og, Adah, Sadhbh, Finn, Ollie, Lila, Conor, Oisin, Saoirse, her sisters Lena, Anne, Bernadette, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Noreen's home on Thursday from 2pm until removal at 5pm arriving to St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick at 6pm. Holy Week Funeral Service in St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick at 11am Good Friday morning. Burial after in St. Josephs Cemetery, Mountmellick. Margarets Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick on Easter Monday at 11am Social distancing and face masks desirable. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Ciaran O'Donnell - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, April 13 of Ciaran O'Donnell of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Former Teacher St John's Vocational School, Portarlington. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (nee Duggan) and dear brother Dermot. Sadly missed by his loving family Niall, Eoin, Ciaran, Deirdre and Fintan, siblings Rory, Hugh, Deirdre and Aidan, his adoring grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Good Friday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Easter Saturday morning at 10:20am arriving St John's Church Killenard, Portarlington (eircode R32 VW77) for Funeral Service at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Nicholas Boran - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Michael Nicholas Boran of Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved husband of Grace, much loved father of Marie and Lorraine and loved father-in-law of Dave, adored grandfather of Emily-Rose and Cameron-Michael and cherished brother of Eileen, brother-in-law Alan, and nieces Emma and Laura.

He will be very much missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 3pm on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Micheal’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

Michael Mulhall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Michael (Mick) Mulhall of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick).

Deeply regretted by his sister Martina (Tina) and her husband Tony, nephew William and his wife Sandra, grandniece Amy and her husband Michael.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Michael's Funeral arrangements will be announced on Friday the 22nd of April.

Funeral Arrangements later.