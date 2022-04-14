Search

14 Apr 2022

Laois Council issues Easter Weekend emergency contact number

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Eoghan MacConnell

14 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

An out of hours contact number is in use for council emergencies over the Easter weekend. 

A Laois County Council spokesperson said:  “I wish to advise that Laois County Council have engaged Arema Connect to provide a call answering service for non-fire emergencies for Roads, Housing and Water Services over the Easter Weekend when the offices are closed.”

The council offices are closed from 5pm on Thursday, April 14 and will re-open on Tuesday, April 19 at 9pm. 

In the meantime, the number to be contacted should a member of the public wish to avail of the service is (057) 8664235.

