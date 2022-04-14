Laois representative slams 'disgraceful' government mixed messages on turf

Independent Laois TD Carol Nolan called for absolute clarity on the status of the proposed ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of sod turf.



She was speaking after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated that a ‘pause’ had been placed on the ban which was due to come into effect in September.



However, she said this position appears to have been directly contradicted by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications. Eamon Ryan, who said the prohibitions were still on course and that no decision had been made to pause or reconsider the ban:



“The people of rural Ireland who are deeply opposed to this ban deserve better than to have the issue subjected to petty squabbling among Government Party’s,” said Deputy Nolan.



“They deserve a clear and decisive rejection, not in a few weeks, not after a ‘pause’, but today.”



“It is simply disgraceful that Government would first instill fear and concern, particularly into the many elderly people who utilise turf for home heating, but to then go on and compound this position with political ambivalence-that is just not acceptable. We cannot have the Lanigan’s Ball approach of one step in and one step out.”



“The proposals to ban the sale, marketing, and distribution of turf was never going to be accepted in counties like Offaly and indeed beyond. It amounted to little more than an informers charter, turning neighbour against neighbour,” the Independent TD stated.



“Thanks to the almighty backlash that has risen up in rural Ireland and beyond, political backbenchers have finally woken up from their slumber regarding the impact of green policies on ordinary people in their communities. People are watching all the Party’s now to see where they stand on this issue and from what I am hearing they will not forgive them or any opposition Party who do not come out and support them on this issue,” concluded Deputy Nolan.