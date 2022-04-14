Laois Gardai urging families to get webwise

Gardai in Laois are urging parents to get webwise and discuss safe online use with children.
They are urging people to start a conversation about technology use with the whole family using the Webwise Family Agreement.
It looks at issue such as the amount of time spent online, sharing online, types of content online, communicating online and seeking help.
