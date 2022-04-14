Burst water pipe repairs taking place in Laois

Irish Water carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Rathdowney.
They said: “Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Johnstown Road, Rathdowney and surrounding areas in Co Laois.”
The works are scheduled to continue until 7pm this evening. Irish Water advised users not to expect a full restoration of supply until between two and three hours after the works are complete.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.