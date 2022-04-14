Friendly Ferret found in Laois

Laois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hoping to find the owner of a "friendly ferret" that was found today.
The society issued an appeal on social media. They said: "Stray friendly ferret found near Garda station in Abbeyleix, currently at Vetcare. Please ring 0578664841 if this is your pet."
