'Positive development' expected for Portlaoise basketball base

A ‘Positive development’ is expected for Laois basketball facilities, according to the Laois County Council Chief.

A meeting about a site for the Portlaoise basketball club is to be organised by the CEO John Mulholland.

Mr Mulholland gave his undertaking recently to arrange the meeting for the large club which has long campaigned for a base in the town.

“I’ll make it my business to set up a meeting including the Monsignor and the Panthers. I understand that a positive development will come out of this, for all basketball in Laois,” Mr Mulholland said at the March council meeting.

Cllr Noel Tuohy had raised the issue at the meeting.

“When will there be a meeting? The club has had chats with Fr John Byrne and he is eager to help. We are hoping to get this over the line,” he said.

Cllr Barry Walsh supports the push for the club.

“This needs to happen soon,” he said.