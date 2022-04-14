Electric Picnic ticket raffle in aid of Laois child with leukaemia

A Laois raffle will award someone with a highly sought weekend Electric Picnic 2022 ticket, and it is all in a very good cause.

A generous donor has given an Electric Picnic weekend ticket to be raffled in aid of a Laois child undergoing cancer treatment.

Olivia Loj, 13 is from Mountmellick, and the Family Resource Centre that she attends has been busy fundraising to support her as she continues treatment for leukaemia.

They have announced their latest fundraiser, with a much coveted Electric Picnic ticket as the prize.

"Hi all as you all know we are currently fundraising for one of our young people who was diagnosed with leukaemia we have got another very kind and generous donation of an ELECTRIC PICNIC TICKET (FULL WEEKEND) for one lucky winner!! As we know EP did not go ahead in 2020 so this ticket remains valid and it was kindly donated to us to raffle," the centre has said.

Enter by donating to their Gofundme page for Olivia. You must comment EP beside your name to enter the draw. Entries are €15 for one, or €25 for two entries.

Entrants must be 18 to enter or 18 before Electric Picnic 2022. If picked out of raffle and you are not 18 it will be redrawn. All names will be put into a wheel generator for fairness and will be drawn on Friday 27th May 2022.

Their fundraiser for Olivia has reached almost €9,000. See it and enter the raffle here.