Midlands LGBT + Project to hold vigil in Portlaoise

A vigil is due to be held in Portlaoise in memory murder victims Michael Snee and Aiden Moffitt.
Midlands LGBT + Project are organising vigils in Portlaoise and Tullamore this Friday at 6pm.
A spokesperson said: “Our LGBT+ Community has been shaken this week to hear of the brutal murders of Michael Snee and Aiden Moffitt in Sligo along with numerous vicious homophobic attacks around the country.”
The vigil in Portlaoise will take place at the County Hall Plaza. In Tullamore it will be held in O’Connor Square.
