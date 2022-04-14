Laois councillors argue for 90 minutes over recording of price tag for land sale

A heated discussion over the minutes of a Laois County Council meeting lasted 90 minutes and ended up in adjournment this month.

The row at the March council meeting kicked off after a Fine Gael councillor requested that the official minutes of the February meeting be amended.

The issue at the centre of the row was the sale of development land at the J17 National Enterprise Park to a private company which was passed by councillors at the February meeting. Cllr Aisling Moran had tabled a counter proposal at that time, saying that more money should be paid to the council for the land. Her proposal was not seconded and the sale went ahead.

When the February minutes were due to be approved at the start of the March meeting Cllr Moran wanted them altered to more accurately record her comments.

She requested that instead of reporting that "a counter proposal was made from Cllr Moran not to dispose of the land", that it should read "to reassess the cost". She said her point was that higher prices should be charged on the serviced commercial sites, as the investment includes a new road and services funded by Laois County Council.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, seconded her proposal and it was initially passed.

However, Fianna Fáil's Cllr Padraig Fleming expressed concern that it was a change of policy to write discussions into meeting of minutes.

The CEO John Mulholland said that he had explained at the previous meeting why sites were initially sold cheaper at the park.

"50% of the road traffic is for through traffic. We did revalue the land over Christmas, we just wanted to make sure it was attractive to business," he said.

A long and heated discussion among many councillors followed on whether to amend minutes, with Cllr Fleming seconded by Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, opposing any change to the minutes.

However, Cllr Moran insisted: "I've never seen such fuss. As long as I'm a councillor I'll keep asking questions".

She won support from another Sinn Féin councillor.

"I think it is very reasonable to expect what you say at a meeting to be recorded accurately. Cllr Moran has a valid point," agreed Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Cllr Bracken was not not happy with Cllr Moran's stance.

"A huge reflection is cast on the workings of the council, that's what bugs me. We're a public body charged with public development. There's nothing wrong with that, you're pointing the finger the whole time," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird would not support Cllr Moran either.

"I can't understand why every time we come in, one of the best projects in the county continues to be downtrodden. We should be thanking John Mulholland and his team for taking the initiative. We already have two international businesses in it," said the Fine Gael representative.

Following the ten minute adjournment, it was agreed to change the words from "not to dispose" to "at this time pending a reassessment of the value of the land".