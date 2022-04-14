Laois nursing and midwifery 'excellence' at Portlaoise hospital recognised with new awards

Midwives and nurses at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRPH) have been recognised for the excellent standard of care provided during the Covid-19 pandemic says the HSE.

A select group of staff at the Laois hospital were presented with the so-called H.E.A.R.T (Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork) awards recently.

Sr Mareena Shiji Mole Mathew won the overall accolade for nurse of the year at the first-ever awards ceremony. Her award was presented by Maura Loftus, the Director of the Regional Centre for Nursing and Midwifery Education in Tullamore.

The HSE says Sr Mareena who works on the Slieve Bloom Medical Ward at MRHP won praise for her very high standards of care and empathy while also advocating strongly for her patients. Her role in supporting her colleagues and teaching student nurses was also complimented. She is originally from the state of Kerala in India. MORE BELOW PICTURE

There were four other winners at Portlaoise hospital.

Melissa Dunne, the Interim Assistant Director of Nursing Medical Services, won the H.E.A.R.T Award for Nurse Leader of the Year in 2021. She was nominated for her role as Clinical Nurse Manager of the Day Services and Covid Ward during 2020/2021.

Emma Mullins, Clinical Midwifery Manager, won the H.E.A.R.T. Award for the Midwife Leader of the Year 2021. Emma was nominated for her compassion and commitment to women in her care as well as her exemplary leadership, support and thoughtfulness towards her colleagues.

Ann Marie O Shea, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner at Adult Respiratory Services won the H.E.A.R.T. Award for Developing Practice Nurse or Midwife Leader of the Year 2021. Ann Marie was nominated for her professional knowledge, her dedication to patients and her support for colleagues during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Dolores Tynan a recently retired Paediatric Nurse was presented with the H.E.A.R.T special recognition award. Dolores received an exceptional number of nominations from her colleagues who highlighted her commitment to patients, support for her co-workers as well as her professionalism and knowledge.

The winners received a glass plaque, while all the nominees were presented with a gold coin. All of those who received awards were nominated by their peers in recognition of their outstanding care, compassion and commitment to nursing and midwifery at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Sandra McCarthy is Director of Nursing at the Laois hospital.

“I am proud of how our nursing staff here responded to the recent pandemic. During the most challenging of years, they proved you really do see the best of people in the most difficult of times. It’s really important that we recognise that excellence. Recognition is an expression of appreciation and gratitude. Employee recognition is a form of positive feedback. It is important for the individual and their team to recognise and value those outstanding contributions,” she said.

Maureen Revilles is the Director of Midwifery at MRHP.

“During COVID women still required maternity care, delivery and postnatal care and support with breastfeeding. I want to pay tribute to my team who adapted their services to ensure women and their families continued to have positive birthing experiences, in challenging circumstances for women, their support partners and wider families,” she said.

Dr Karn Cliffe is Director of Nursing and Midwifery with the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes the Laois hospital.

“All of those receiving awards today exemplify the very best in the profession. I would like to praise the courage of all nursing staff in Portlaoise for their personal sacrifice and life-saving work in meeting the challenges of COVID head-on. Rather than back away from the unknown, they put themselves on the frontline amid increased medical risk showing great courage and resourcefulness. They will I am sure continue to make a real difference in the lives of their patients,” she said.

It had been hoped to hold the awards ceremony during the 2020/21 year of the Midwife and Nurse but COVID lockdowns caused two postponements, first last May and then again in December. The awards were eventually presented in April 2022.