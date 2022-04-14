Search

15 Apr 2022

Woman stole over €500 in alcohol for family celebration

Woman stole over €500 in alcohol for family celebration

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

A woman stole €532 worth of whiskey, rum and coke from Tesco for a family occasion, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard. 

Sandra Husarova 33 of 48 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was identified from CCTV when Tesco reported the theft on January 28 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said all the alcohol was retrieved in saleable condition. He confirmed the woman had no previous convictions. 

Solictor Philip Meagher said his client, a single mother of two from the Czech Republic but living here for 15 years, was extremely embarrassed over the matter. 

“There was a family celebration and she foolishly indicated to them that she would get involved in this,” he remarked. He said his client had brought a letter of apology and €100 compensation to court.  Mr Meagher described his client’s remorse as heartfelt. 

Judge Patricia Cronin said it was a serious matter. She convicted the woman and fined her €200.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media