Woman stole over €500 in alcohol for family celebration

A woman stole €532 worth of whiskey, rum and coke from Tesco for a family occasion, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.
Sandra Husarova 33 of 48 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was identified from CCTV when Tesco reported the theft on January 28 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said all the alcohol was retrieved in saleable condition. He confirmed the woman had no previous convictions.
Solictor Philip Meagher said his client, a single mother of two from the Czech Republic but living here for 15 years, was extremely embarrassed over the matter.
“There was a family celebration and she foolishly indicated to them that she would get involved in this,” he remarked. He said his client had brought a letter of apology and €100 compensation to court. Mr Meagher described his client’s remorse as heartfelt.
Judge Patricia Cronin said it was a serious matter. She convicted the woman and fined her €200.
