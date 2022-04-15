Death Notices for Laois - Friday, April 15, 2022

Gerry Kelly - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Gerry Kelly of Sweetview, Abbeyleix.



Unexpectedly but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife. Devoted husband and best friend to May, wonderful father to Laura and Sarah and adoring Adad to his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Mark and Adam who will miss him dearly, also deeply missed by Sarah's husband Adrian, Laura's partner Joe, brothers, sisters,brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews,cousins friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home. Removal at 12 .40 am. to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 1pm. Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday. Burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, Durrow, Co Laois.

It would be appreciated if facemasks were worn while observing social distancing . No handshaking.

Paddy McCarthy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Paddy McCarthy of Silver Lodge, Arden Rd., Tullamore and late of the New Rroad., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Following a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny, Mick and Luke and sisters Christine, Teresa, Nancy, Ann, and Mary-Brigid. Nieces, nephews, relatives and especially the staff and residents of Silver Lodge and St Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday from 6pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 11 am Mass. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Margaret Scott - Borris-in-Ossory and Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Margaret Scott (née Butler) of The Bungalow, Grange, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois and formerly of Errill.

Peacefully, at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph (Joe).

Margaret Scott (nee Butler), The Bungalow, Grange, Borris in Ossory and formerly of Errill, Co. Laois, 13th of April 2022 (peacefully) at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph (Joe). Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Noel, Kieran and Brian, daughter Helen, brother Séamus, daughter in-law Patricia, son in-law Robert, grandchildren, David, Maeve, Ellen, Laura, Emma and Jennifer, niece, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown (EirCode) R32 TN84) this Easter Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Funeral Mass this Easter Monday morning at 11am in St. Canice's Church Borris in Ossory, with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery Borris in Ossory.

Covid 19 restrictions still apply i.e. wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://m.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/videos/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0

John Goucher - Moyadd

The death took place on Saturday, April 9 of John Goucher of 98 Drumgullion Avenue, Newry and formerly Moyadd.

At Daisy Hill Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Joe Goucher, sister Sarah Dunne, partner Julia Fox and grandson Jonathan Appleby.

John's remains will repose in Mc Gennity's Funeral Home, 18 Forkhill Road, Newry BT35 8LZ on Friday (15th April) from 12 noon until 12.30pm. Removal at 12.45pm for private cremation at 2pm in Dardistown crematorium, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Claire Appleby, sisters Rebecca Jackson and Mary O' Malley, sister-in-law Kathleen Goucher, grand-daughter Catherine, Brendan, Mark and Linda Fox, nieces and nephews.

Breda Whelan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Breda Whelan (née Dalton) of Ralish, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, in the arms of her beloved husband Ned, and her cherished daughters Veronica (Quinn) and Debbie (O'Carroll), sons-in-law Robbie and Fergal, adored granny to Amy, Sarah, Ben, Sam, Adam, and Eli. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family sister and best friend Ann (Maher) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours, carers and many friends.

Reposing in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Thursday, the 14th of April, from 7pm with prayers at 7.50pm. Funeral service at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

It would be appreciated if face masks were worn while observing social distancing.

Helena McEvoy - Trumera

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Helena (Lena) McEvoy of Trumera, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in her 90th year, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Martha’s ward Mountmellick. Predeceased by her parents John and Ellen, sisters Mary, Margaret, Elizabeth, Rose and Kate, brothers James and Michael. Sadly missed by her son Martin (Joe) and grandson Barry McEvoy, sister-in-law Katie McEvoy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath on Holy Thursday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Good Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Liturgy at 10am followed by Burial in Cromogue Cemetery.

Lena’s Funeral Liturgy will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending the funeral, funeral home, Church and Cemetery are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Margaret Carroll - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Margaret Carroll (née Mahon) of Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick and formerly Castlebrack, Killeigh.

Peacefully, at the home of her daughter Noreen Delaney, Derryguile, Mountmellick surrounded by her loving sons and daughters. Predeceased by her husband Pat, her infant son Liam and son-in-law Billy Delaney. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Ger, Frank, John, Brendan, daughters Noreen Delaney, Marie Conlon, Bernadette Lennon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Billy, Gearoid, Emmett, Shane, Aoife, Michael, Kieran, Chloe, Chelsea, Jack, Ben, Joe, Michael, Rachel, Andrea and Bryan. Great-grand children Liam Og, Adah, Sadhbh, Finn, Ollie, Lila, Conor, Oisin, Saoirse, her sisters Lena, Anne, Bernadette, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Noreen's home on Thursday from 2pm until removal at 5pm arriving to St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick at 6pm. Holy Week Funeral Service in St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick at 11am Good Friday morning. Burial after in St. Josephs Cemetery, Mountmellick. Margarets Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick on Easter Monday at 11am Social distancing and face masks desirable. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Ciaran O'Donnell - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, April 13 of Ciaran O'Donnell of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Former Teacher St John's Vocational School, Portarlington. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (nee Duggan) and dear brother Dermot. Sadly missed by his loving family Niall, Eoin, Ciaran, Deirdre and Fintan, siblings Rory, Hugh, Deirdre and Aidan, his adoring grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Good Friday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Easter Saturday morning at 10:20am arriving St John's Church Killenard, Portarlington (eircode R32 VW77) for Funeral Service at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Mulhall - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, April 10 of Michael (Mick) Mulhall of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick).

Deeply regretted by his sister Martina (Tina) and her husband Tony, nephew William and his wife Sandra, grandniece Amy and her husband Michael.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Michael's Funeral arrangements will be announced on Friday the 22nd of April.

Funeral Arrangements later.