Search

15 Apr 2022

Laois mental health facility 'considered unsuitable' prompting move to Tullamore, says HSE

Laois mental health facility 'considered unsuitable' prompting move to Tullamore, says HSE

Erkina House in Rathdowney

Reporter:

Express Reporter

15 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The HSE has said it is transferring services from Erkina House in Rathdowney to a facility in Tullamore because the former is now “considered unsuitable in contemporary mental health service provision.”

In a statement the HSE said that, “In 2020, due to the COVID19 pandemic the bed capacity in  Erkina House, went from a capacity of 17 to 11 residents (which increased to 12 residents in 2021).

“Erkina House is considered unsuitable in contemporary mental health service provision. “The Housing Agency and the HSE have drawn together best practice in home design for people living with enduring and life altering mental health conditions into design guidelines to help facilitate independent living, Design for Mental Health Housing Design Guidelines: to promote independent living and mental health recovery (HSE, 2017). 

“As in the case of a person with a physical disability, and indeed for everybody in society, a well organised, needs-driven, tailored environment can make it easier for people diagnosed with mental health conditions to carry out daily living tasks, reduce environmental stressors and promote independence and quality of life. 

“All bedrooms excep one in Erkina are small and  located upstairs and shower and toilet facilities would be considered  less than adequate.

“As Erkina is located in a rural area it has limited access to community services and public transport, when it is widely accepted that the number and quality of amenities can have a positive impact on individual recovery.

“In June 2020 the HSE on behalf of Laois/Offaly Mental Health Service purchased a modern building in Tullamore town called Silver Lodge. The purchase of this building is one part of Laois/Offaly mental health service development and reform plan to modernise residential services aligned with Vision for Change 2006. 

“To that end a funding application and business case have been submitted under capital spending to build a new 10 bed community residence in Portlaoise. The aim is to provide a consistent quality approach across all community residences, whilst responding to the care needs of service users as supported by national policy, Vision for Change, The MHC Quality Framework and Sharing the Vision.

“The long term plan for Silver Lodge is to function as a high support 24 hour nurse supervised community residence. This will provide suitable modern accommodation for intensive Rehabilitation and Recovery services within Laois Offaly Mental Health services. 

“However, due to service needs associated with the urgent refurbishment of the Maryborough Psychiatry of Later Life Approved Centre, Silver Lodge instead facilitated temporary accommodation for this service. 

“The projected completion date for Maryborough refurbishment is by the end of June 2022. This in turn will render Silver Lodge available for occupancy. It is proposed to transfer services from Erkina to Silver Lodge.

“The Rehab and Recovery team have been advised by Executive Clinical Director and Area Director of Nursing that Silver Lodge is approved for use as a staffed community residence to re-provide for the service currently delivered in Erkina House, Rathdowney. The relocation to Silver Lodge will greatly improve the care environment for service users and staff alike.

"Over the coming months a number of consultative approaches are in preparedness for the transfer of services;

- The service users will be kept fully informed on the transfer to Tullamore and they will have opportunity to visit Silver Lodge and their views will be considered.
- The Consultant Psychiatrist for the service users will have regard for the clinical needs of residents and their transfer to Silver Lodge in Tullamore.
- The multi-disciplinary Rehabilitation team will also engage, with service users consent, with relatives of the service users to discuss the transfer.
- Informal discussion has begun with staff representatives.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media