Retired Laois doctor dies in his 101st year

The death of Dr Paddy or Pat O’Dwyer of Castletown Road Mountrath brought great sadness to the area, even though he had reached a great age, as he was in his one hundred and first year.

Through his wonderful Doctors surgery Dr Paddy ensured that many of his patients lived to a wonderful age as well. Dr Paddy served the communities from his surgery on the Castletown Road but more importantly he travelled to visit patients too ill or had no means of travelling. Dr Paddy got into his car and travelled to visit with the suitcase under his arm, and

regardless of the weather hail, rain and snow Paddy reached out to the sick.

While medical people were not stretched as they are today, Dr Paddy was on call all hours of the day or night. His area included Mountrath, Castletown, Kilbricken, Killenure, Camross and sometimes Coolrain, Ballyfin, Shanahoe and Trumera. Dr Paddy retired some years ago and was succeeded by his son Paddy Jnr, who has recently retired and the practice continues. Thankfully, many people owe their longevity to the knowledge and care and Dr Paddy was sorely missed when he retired.

In recent years he spent time in the wonderful care of the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing home Roscrea where he passed away on Friday, April 8 and having reposed at Burkes funeral home his removal took place to St Fintan’s Church Mountrath on Sunday, April 10 for requiem Mass celebrated at eleven thirty followed by internment in St Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Predeceased by his wife June, he was deeply mourned by his loving family Dr Paddy, Robert, John, Catherine, Gearoid and Turlough, daughters-in-law, and partners, sister Bridie, grandchildren great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, great neighbours and many families who remember the man in the Volkswagen calling to their houses when he visited their ill parents and grandparents.

May Dr Paddy (Sr) Rest in Peace.