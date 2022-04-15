Laois Offaly Gardai seize tractor and trailer

Gardai seized a tractor and low loader after stopping a driver suspected of using a mobile phone.
Laois Offaly Gardai stated the vehicle had: “No tax no insurance no driving license. Vehicle seized. Prosecutions to follow.”
