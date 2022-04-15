Search

15 Apr 2022

Laois referee set to go out at the top following selection on Inter County panel for 2022

Laois referee set to go out at the top following selection on Inter County panel for 2022

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

15 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Famed Laois referee Maurice Deegan has been selected on the 16 man panel of Inter County football referees for the upcoming championship.

With 60 senior football championship games set to be played, the Laois man, who turns 50 this year will officiate in his last championship season. Under the referee regulations for Inter County games, once you turn 50, you can no longer be selected on the Inter County panel.

The Stradbally man has been at the top of his game for the last 15 years and was the man in the middle for three All Ireland finals. He took charge of Tyrone and Kerry in 2008 before going on to officiate the 2012 decider between Donegal and Mayo and the 2016 replay between Dublin and Mayo.

He also refereed International Rules series games between Ireland and Australia and took charge of numerous Provincial finals during his career.

His first championship assignment this year will be to keep order on Donegal and Armagh in the opening round of the Ulster Football championship on April 24 in Ballybofey.

2022 Championship referees – Football panel: J Henry (Mayo), P Neilan (Roscommon), F Kelly (Longford), D Coldrick (Meath), D Gough (Meath), B Cawley (Kildare), M Deegan (Laois), C Lane (Cork), D O’Mahoney (Tipperary), J McQuillan (Cavan), N Mooney (Cavan), P Faloon (Down), B Cassidy (Derry), N Cullen (Fermanagh), M McNally (Monaghan), S Hurson (Tyrone).

Hurling panel: L Gordon (Galway), S Hynes (Galway), B Keon (Galway), J Judge (Mayo), C Flynn (Westmeath), K Brady (Louth), S Stack (Dublin), T Gleeson (Dublin), C Mooney (Dublin), P O’Dwyer (Carlow), P Murphy (Carlow), S Cleere (Kilkenny),J Keenan (Wicklow), J Owens (Wexford), R Fitzsimons (Offaly), R McGann (Clare), C Lyons (Cork), N Wall (Cork), J Murphy (Limerick), T Walsh (Waterford), F Horgan (Tipperary), K Jordan (Tipperary), M Kennedy (Tipperary), J Clarke (Cavan), C Cunning (Antrim), C McDonald (Antrim), K Parke (Antrim), T Conway (Derry), A McAleer (Donegal), J Connors (Donegal).

RTÉ release TV schedule for GAA championship fixtures

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media