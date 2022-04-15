Search

15 Apr 2022

Laois council seek community buildings for Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian children play at the zero cost shop for refugees in Portlaoise. Picture : Michael Scull

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council are seeking expressions of interest regarding the availability of community centres / community buildings for the provision of temporary accommodation for Ukrainian arrivals, should the need arise. 

The council has requested community groups, clubs and organisations to get in contact with them with proposals.

The initiative is being co-ordinated by the Council-led a Ukrainian Response Inter Agency Working Group. It was set up in response to an official Government request. The Group involves several local State and non-Government agencies a collaborative basis.

Communities groups have been asked to send their expressions of interest should be emailed to responseforum@laoiscoco.ie entitled “Expression of Interest-Community Centres/Buildings”. 

A point of contact including contact details must be provided with the Expression of Interest.

The request has been circulated by the Laois Public Participation Network to its 600 member groups around Laois.

A number of local authorities have already set up. It is expected that the Ballyogan Regional Temporary Rest Centre in Dublin will be open and operational during the week commencing April 25th. It will cater for 300 refugees.

The Government set aside a further €3 billion to cover the cost next year of sheltering war refugees from Ukraine.

A total of 22,605 refugees have arrived in the State since the invasion began but up to 100,000 might yet arrive.

