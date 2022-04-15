Update: Friendly ferret found in Laois

Laois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has confirmed a 'friendly ferret' found in Laois has been reunited with its owner.
The ferret was found straying near Abbeyleix Garda Station and taken to Vetcare on Thursday. Following an appeal its owner has now been located.
