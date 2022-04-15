Search

15 Apr 2022

Prison service plans spend at least €180,000 on taxis for Portlaoise prisons

Nevin's Taxis

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Irish Prison Service is offering a contract worth an estimated €180,000 to a taxi operator to provide services to the two prisons in Portlaoise.

The company has published a tender inviting bids for the single operator framework for the provision of taxi services
for Midlands and Portlaoise Prisons.

The the service has told interested companies it requires the service to transport staff, prisoners and blood samples
within the environs of the prisons and occasionally as the need arises further afield.

"The essential requirement is the provision of a quality service with maximum coverage," says the tender.

Taxi companies will have to be able to guarantee a 24-hour a day seven day a week service that will be available at short notice. The company will also have to prove it can provide an interrupted service at such times as Christmas, Public Holidays and during major sporting events.

Laois referee set to go out at the top following selection on Inter County panel for 2022

Tenderers have been told to note that any of their employees will be subject to Irish Prison Service vetting and security procedures prior to that employee being allowed entry onto Prison sites or the Contracting Authority support buildings. 

In addition, the Service says that due to the nature of the sites and environment, all contractor staff working on the
contract, including those with sub-contractors and suppliers, are required to undergo both Garda Vetting and Security Clearance by the Irish Prison Service.

The Service says it is envisaged that maximum spend will not exceed €360,000 excluding VAT but this figure is provided for for indicative purposes only as there is no guaranteed expenditure under the framework agreement.

However, the services adds that it is likely that the value of contracts to be awarded will be in the region of €60,000
€180,000.

Laois council seek community buildings for Ukrainian refugees

The contract will be for the period of 3 years with an option to extend for a further 12 months. Companies have until May 6 to bid while the service wants.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media