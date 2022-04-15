Prison service plans spend at least €180,000 on taxis for Portlaoise prisons

The Irish Prison Service is offering a contract worth an estimated €180,000 to a taxi operator to provide services to the two prisons in Portlaoise.

The company has published a tender inviting bids for the single operator framework for the provision of taxi services

for Midlands and Portlaoise Prisons.

The the service has told interested companies it requires the service to transport staff, prisoners and blood samples

within the environs of the prisons and occasionally as the need arises further afield.

"The essential requirement is the provision of a quality service with maximum coverage," says the tender.

Taxi companies will have to be able to guarantee a 24-hour a day seven day a week service that will be available at short notice. The company will also have to prove it can provide an interrupted service at such times as Christmas, Public Holidays and during major sporting events.

Tenderers have been told to note that any of their employees will be subject to Irish Prison Service vetting and security procedures prior to that employee being allowed entry onto Prison sites or the Contracting Authority support buildings.

In addition, the Service says that due to the nature of the sites and environment, all contractor staff working on the

contract, including those with sub-contractors and suppliers, are required to undergo both Garda Vetting and Security Clearance by the Irish Prison Service.

The Service says it is envisaged that maximum spend will not exceed €360,000 excluding VAT but this figure is provided for for indicative purposes only as there is no guaranteed expenditure under the framework agreement.

However, the services adds that it is likely that the value of contracts to be awarded will be in the region of €60,000

€180,000.

The contract will be for the period of 3 years with an option to extend for a further 12 months. Companies have until May 6 to bid while the service wants.