Holy Cross Church Celebrates 200 years

A local artist has been commissioned to paint scenes as part of the 200 year anniversary celebrations of the Holy Cross Church in Killeshin.
Local Artist Rebekah McDermott was commissioned to paint local scenes that depict each of the Seven Sacraments as well as Our Lady’s Grotto in Upper Rossmore. A ceremony to unveil the seven Sacrament paintings will take place on Friday, April 29 at 7.30pm in Holy Cross Church. All are welcome to attend.
‘Many thanks to the businesses, clubs, societies, families and parishioners who very generously donated to the Holy Cross 200 Year Celebrations. There are many projects being undertaken both inside and outside the church. Anyone who wishes to make a donation to help complete some of the projects please contact: Vera Bolger 087 9563831
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.